Wrapped in plastic sheet, woman deserted in rains

kolkata: An elderly woman, wrapped in a plastic sheet, was allegedly abandoned by her daughter on Wednesday night in Sinthi area amid rains.



The elderly woman later died on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, the woman Thakurdashi Saha (80) was left in the Peyarabagan area wrapped in a plastic sheet while it was raining.

Local people saw her and informed Sinthi police station.

After rescuing her, the police took the woman to R G Kar Hospital.

Meanwhile, Saha informed the cops about her residence and stated that she was left there by her daughter.

Police returned her to home where she died on Thursday morning.

However, no complaint was lodged regarding the death of the elderly woman at her residence.