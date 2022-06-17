'Wouldn't have known how much time people waste..., if hadn't been in politics'

KOLKATA: A post in the social media by actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly has raised the speculation as to whether she would quit the BJP.



Ganguly wrote in the social media that had she not joined the politics, she would not have known how much time people waste over trival matter.

Ganguly joined the BJP in 2015. Though she lost the Assembly election in 2016, she was made a Rajya Sabha member. She took part in meetings and rallies and was seen campaigning for party candidates in 2021 Assembly election. She also held important positions in state BJP. Her distance with the state BJP leadership increased when she criticized the leadership after the party's poll debacle in 2021 Assembly election.

However, in the comment box she clarified that she was neither going to leave the BJP or politics and was proud of Narendra Modi.

State BJP leaders refused to comment on the matter.