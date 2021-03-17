'Would not like to be put in dock', EC writes to CM; Trinamool says poll body crossed its jurisdiction

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy said that the Commission has gone beyond its jurisdiction by writing such a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the incident of her sustaining injuries at Nandigram a few days back.

"We strongly protest against such a letter written by Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain. It is unfortunate and we feel that the Commission is going beyond its jurisdiction," said Roy.

Jain wrote a letter to the Chief Minister stating that Banerjee's statement about the commission' s action in suspending Director (Security) Vivek Sahay is unfortunate. and demeaning for the Commission. It has been stated in Jain's letter that Sahay was not aware of Banerjee's programme at Nandigram.

He has further pointed out that her car driver was not trained and Banerjee had not fastened her seat belt.

The letter further reiterated that action against Sahay, SP Praveen Prakash and DM Vibhu Goel of the East Midnapore district was taken on the basis of report of the state Chief Secretary.