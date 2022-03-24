World TB day: Tableau launched in S Dinajpur

balurghat: South Dinajpur district Health department observed World Tuberculosis (TB) Day on Thursday with the target to eradicate the deadly disease from the soil of this district.



The concerned Health department inaugurated a special tableau to alert the people, covering remote areas of all eight blocks. A street drama providing the awareness message on TB was also organised by the Health department on the same day.

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of South Dinajpur Dr Sukumar Dey said the district Health department had already initiated several measures across the district to promote public awareness about Tuberculosis' severe health, social and economic implications.

Dr Dey said the programme on TB will be continued till April 14 to curb its menace.

"During this period, the health workers will be visiting the vulnerable population and check for typical symptoms of TB which includes persistent cough, chest pain, weight loss and fatigue. Those found to be symptomatic will be advised for a cough test. The symptomatic patients will be further tested for X-Ray if the disease is not detected through a cough test," he said.

According to him, the suspected TB patients will be tested for free by the Health department and after that they will be provided free medicines as well as per scheme of the state government.

"It is our plan to involve the school students regarding the matter. We are thinking of organising quiz competitions, sit-in-drawing competitions or delivering speeches on TB by involving the school students in the school premises. Local clubs, ICDS workers and Self Help Groups (SHGs) will also be included for the TB-free drive. Two youths from each block have been working as TB Champions to get touch with the positive TB patients. We have a specific target to include all the TB patients under treatment so that there is not a single patient left outside," he added.