World Bank sanctions Rs 95 crore to develop power supply connectivity in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: With the aim to develop power supply connectivity in rural and semi-urban areas in South Dinajpur, World Bank has sanctioned a fund of Rs 95 crore for a new project. Regional head of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) Soumen Das said here in a press conference on Wednesday.



"World Bank has sanctioned a fund of Rs 95 crore for the project. We will cover all the blocks of the district. The rural people who are associated with agriculture will be benefited from the project. We will start work on the project by the end of December," he said. Das said a new 33/11 KV GIS S/Stn along with 33 KV & 11 KV Line will be installed as per project. "Through this project we will install High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) and GIS Substation. The entire project will be completed within 36 months. The work will be executed on turnkey basis through open tender and under direct supervision of WBSEDCL. WBSEDCL will keep liaison with local Panchayat/Zilla Parishad or district authorities during implementation and execution of the project. WBSEDCL is now preparing an ESIA & ESMP report of the project with the help of IISWBM as per World Bank standards and guidelines," he said.

According to a source, the project will improve the

Voltage Regulation as 11 KV line is taken almost to the load point.