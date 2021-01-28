World Bank lauds state's efforts in delivery of benefits

Kolkata: The World Bank appreciated the Bengal government for ensuring delivery of benefits to at least 95 per cent residents of the state during the pandemic situation.



The state government had organised a review meeting on Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan programmes. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also released two booklets containing details of the work implemented so far under the biggest outreach drive ever taken up by any state government.

The Country Director for the World Bank in India, Junaid Kamal Ahmad, attended the meeting virtually and praised the state government saying that 95 per cent of people in the state have received at least one benefit from the state government during a pandemic. "Bringing government close to the people is a real challenge and West Bengal has made it an ongoing reality with the government's constant support to the Panchayats and local government. Now, through this (Duare Sarkar) programme, it is actually creating a system at the grassroot level," Ahmad said.

He further added: "A data that we have picked up shows that during the days of Covid crisis 95 per cent of the state's population has received at least one benefit and that is an outstanding performance by the state. Following that the work that you are doing now targeting the vulnerable population and to deal with the issues related to women will get a proper outcome through the Duare Sarkar programme."

Similarly, UNICEF Representative in India Dr Yasmin Ali Haque appreciated the state government for its projects including Kanyashree, Sikhashree, Swasthya Sathi, etc. "I am happy with the Paray Samdhan initiative as they can get solutions to their problems in the neighbourhood," she said. Reiterating her assurance of providing free of cost ration to all, the Chief Minister on Monday stated that food security was ensured for 10 crore people during the pandemic under Khadya Sathi scheme.

She tweeted: "It's been 5 years since we launched Khadya Sathi Prakalpa. Through this scheme, we have ensured food security of nearly 10 Crore people of West Bengal during the pandemic. Further, GoWB has also decided to provide free ration to all. My

best wishes to all on #KhadyaSathiDibas".

It may be mentioned that around 9.98 crore get free or extremely subsidised food under Khadya Sathi scheme. While holding the review meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar, she further stated about the reduction in dropout rate to 7 per cent and 9 per cent in the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations with implementation of Kanyashree and Sikhashree.

At the same time, on Monday the state government also completed direct transfer of Rs 10,000 each in bank accounts of more than 9 lakh class 12 students to purchase smart phones, laptops or tablets.

The state government's initiative Safe Drive Save Life, which was the brainchild of the Chief Minister, was also highly appreciated by the Supreme Court.