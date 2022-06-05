Workshop to formulate 'tourism development strategy' held in city

Kolkata: The state Tourism department in association with Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) will evaluate in detail many of the issues concerning tourism, travel and hospitality industry including policy for heritage tourism, direct and last mile connectivity for tourist destinations, strengthening single-window clearance mechanism for tourism, seamless tourist transportation, adventure and eco-tourism policy, prioritisation of top 10 tourism products & segments, marketing & awareness campaign, development of district-wise tourism inventory and tourism calendars.



A milestone and timeline-based implementation roadmap will be put in place by the joint task force for subsequent consideration by the state. The Tourism department and Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) held a day-long workshop to formulate a tourism development strategy aiming at creation of livelihood and job opportunities and chalking out a tourism strategic roadmap for Bengal on Saturday led by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi.

The day-long workshop is the first in series in pursuance to the Memorandum of Agreement signed between the FAITH and state Tourism department during the Bengal Global Business Summit on April 21.

The workshop discussed ways to evolve an eclectic and holistic tourism strategy for tapping the immense tourism potential of the state; connecting tourism with the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of the state thereby promoting and protecting folk art, craft and folk genres. It was decided to constitute sub-groups for more focused attention on niche tourism sectors including Heritage Tourism, Rural Tourism, Film Tourism, Adventure Tourism, Eco Tourism, River Tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) Tourism.

FAITH is the policy federation of all the ten national associations representing the complete tourism, travel and hospitality industry of India.