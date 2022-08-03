Workshop on Baul music inaugurated

KOLKATA: A three-day workshop on Baul music and philosophy was inaugurated in Chandannagar on Tuesday. Ram Chakraborty, mayor of Chandannagar Municipal Corporation and Ayan Dutta Gupta, SDO Chandanagar, Deputy Mayor Amit Agarwal and Chairperson Snigdha Roy were present at the inauguration ceremony.



Chakraborty said through Baul songs, various projects successfully taken up by the state government are being communicated to the people. He said Lokprasar Prakalpa is successful in reviving the traditional culture of Bengal. Fifty traditional artistes have joined the workshop. They will be given training on proper rendition, music and the philosophy of the traditional folk culture and music. Lokprasar Prakalpa was introduced in 2014. More than 10,500 folk artistes in Hooghly are included in the prakalpa. They get a monthly stipend of Rs 1000. They are invited to perform at different fairs organized by different departments in Bengal.