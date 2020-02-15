Workshop conducted for SC&ST entrepreneurs in city

Kolkata: The West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (WBSIDCL) conducted a workshop for SC and ST entrepreneurs in the city on Saturday.



The workshop, having the theme 'Business Development Awareness Programme', was inaugurated by WBSIDCL managing director P Mohan Gandhi held at Kasba Entrepreneurs Meeting Hall in Kasba Industrial Estate. WBSIDCL chairman Biplab Roy was also present on the occasion.

"There are many issues of the entrepreneurs such how to get loan to expand business, how get licenses to start business and others. During the workshop, entrepreneurs will address their problem. There will be experts who answer their queries and guide them," said Gandhi.

Around 50 entrepreneurs from the city attended the workshop conducted by WBSIDCL in collaboration with Sister Nivedita University and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of Entrepreneurs Association of Kasba.

"We are conducting a workshop to promote SC and ST entrepreneurs. The main objective of conducting is to uplift the backward section of the society. The workshop will focus on the problems and they avail the schemes and facilities being offered by state government," said WBSIDCL, chairman of WBSIDCL.

It might be mentioned that MSMEs plays a vital role in economic structure and employment generation of state. West Bengal accounted for 11. 62 per cent of MSMEs and holds the second position in India. It also has the highest number of MSMEs in the country with 52, 69, 814 units.

WBSIDCL, established in 1962, has the sole objective of promoting infrastructure and extend marketing support to the MSME having low investment capacity. Over the years, WBSIDCL had development 52 Industrial and Commercial Estate widely scattered all across the state.

All the Estates have been developed in prime location wherein land and sheds for setting up of Industries are allotted at subsidised rate with all modern infrastructure facilities.