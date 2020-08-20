Workers of Longview tea garden on relay hunger strike

Darjeeling: The workers of the Longview Tea Garden in Kurseong have started a relay hunger strike in demand of payment of bonus and daily wages due from last year.



Both the trade unions affiliated to the GJM (Binoy faction) and GNLF are participating in the move. On the first day, the participants were from both the trade unions.

"Despite repeated requests and the intervention of the Assistant Labour Commissioner, the management has failed to pay bonus, daily wages and fringe benefits of last year. We were compelled to go for a relay hunger strike. If this fails to yield the desired result by August 31, then the workers will launch a fast unto death," stated Pranam Rasaily, president, Kurseong branch committee of the Darjeeling Terai Dooars Plantation Labour Union affiliated to the GJM.

The workers will be sitting in the relay hunger strike from 9 am to 5 pm daily. "The selfish attitude of the management is to blame for the present condition of the garden. They care only about profits and are not interested in the wellbeing of the workers," alleged Nima Lama, president, GNLF, Kurseong branch committee.