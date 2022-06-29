Work with honesty, reach out to the people: Mamata

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will give a call to oust the BJP from the meeting to be held on July 21 to commemorate Martyrs' Day, party chairperson Mamata Banerjee said at West Burdwan on Tuesday.



She was addressing a convention of the party workers. Malay Ghatak, Tapas Banerjee, Pradip Mazumdar and Shatrughan Sinha, party MP from Asansol and his wife were present at the meeting. She invited Sinha and his wife to attend the July 21 meeting in Kolkata.

Banerjee said that TMC will never bow down to the pressure laid down by the BJP. "Unable to face the challenges the BJP is letting loose CBI, ED to scare us. We are not going to succumb to their pressure," she maintained.

Banerjee urged the people of Asansol to maintain communal harmony.

"Asansol is a place where people from different religions, cultures and languages have been staying for generations with peace and harmony. The BJP always tries to disturb peace and communal harmony. Remain vigilant and do not allow anyone to disturb the harmony," she stated.

Banerjee urged the party workers to work with honesty. "The party needs those who work with sincerity, dignity and honesty. Those who are dishonest have no role to play in the party," she said.

Banerjee urged party workers to attend the July 21 rally. The party is holding the meeting in offline mode after two years as Covid curbs were in place and the meet had been held virtually. Keeping in mind the Panchayat election in 2023 and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Banerjee urged party activists to work for the people and build contacts with them. "We will be remembered for our work. Work seriously and talk to the people and listen to them," she advised party supporters.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress' (TMC) South Dinajpur unit has started campaigning for the success of Martyrs' Day rally.