Work wholeheatedly or leave, says Mamata

Kolkata: Instructing her senior leaders to take strict action against those who are working against the interests of the party, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday clearly stated that courageous partymen should remain with her while cowards may join the "looteras".



Banerjee held a virtual meeting with about 5,000 party leaders from across the state.

The party supremo, who had been raising her voice against the farm laws, will be addressing at the Gandhi Statue on December 10 — the last day of the sit-in-demonstration of the party's farmers' wing.

The West Bengal Trinamool Congress Khetmajdoor Samity will be holding a sit-in-demonstration at the Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road from December 8 to 10 following the directions of Banerjee.

On Friday, according to sources, Banerjee told the party leaders that if one person leaves the party, he or she will be replaced by 1 lakh.

In a clear message to her party leaders, Banerjee stated that there is no need for a worker to remain in the Trinamool Congress if he or she cannot work wholeheartedly.

Those keeping touch with any other political party apprehending that central agencies would spare them, may leave the party, she stressed.

It is important to note that she has repeatedly raised the issue of threatening her leaders by engaging central investigating agencies ahead of the elections. She had earlier said: "They send central agencies to blackmail our party leaders whenever an election comes. They send such teams after the leaders who raise voice against their anti-people policies. But I would like to say that all these will not help in any manner as I will ensure the win of Trinamool Congress in the forthcoming Assembly elections even if they put me behind bars."

She directed senior Trinamool Congress leader and MP Sisir Adhikari to change the block president of the party at Nandigram and Contai. She directed him to throw them out as they have been working against the party's interest.

Banerjee also directed senior leaders to take lead roles in organising agitation outside the office of Coal India Limited at Dalhousie from December 8 to 10 protesting against the Centre's move of "selling out railways, ports, Air India, etc". She gave the responsibility to leaders, including Partha Chatterjee, Sudip Banerjee, Purnendu Basu, Moloy Ghatak and Dola Sen.

She also urged her party leaders in the districts to carry out protest rallies at the block headquarters against the anti-people policies of the Centre. At the same time, she urged the leadership to ensure that rallies should not cause any inconvenience to people. She urged to raise the problems of farmers due to the draconian farm laws and skyrocketing prices of potato and onion in the rallies.

Giving a call to unitedly fight in the Assembly elections, the party supremo mentioned that both the old and new members of the TMC are equally important.

A massive campaign — Banga Dhwani — will be launched across the state from December 11 to 21. The MLAs will be doing a door-to-door campaign in 42,600 villages.