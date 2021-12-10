'Work together to provide better amenities to people'

NADIA: In view of the forthcoming municipal elections—which will be held in the next few months—Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, urged her party colleagues to bury the hatchet and work together to provide better amenities to the people.



Banerjee was addressing the administrative review meeting on Thursday afternoon. She told the party leaders to accept the candidates, who will be nominated for the municipal polls.

Elections will be held in 112 municipalities across the state. In Nadia, polls will be held in Kalyani, Gayeshpur, Haringhata and Chakdah among others.

She said the party selects candidates and the members will have to accept the person and work for the party. It is equally true that the same person cannot be allowed to continue for years together.

Some days ago, trouble had cropped up over allotment of rooms for state-run projects. Party workers protested at Post Office More and abusive language was used against TMC district president Jayanta Saha. The incident was uploaded on social media.

Banerjee said: "I had asked ADG Law and Order to inquire into the incident. I have the report. I know who did it from behind." Mohua Moitra, party's MP from Krishnanagar, was on the dais when Banerjee made her observation.

Banerjee asked the SDOs and BDOs to cooperate with the ward coordinators to serve the people in a better way.

Meanwhile, Mamata Jaiswal, who was the CPI(M) mayor of Howrah Municipal Corporation joined Trinamool Congress at a programme in Howrah.

Arup Roy, state Cooperation minister, handed over the party flag to her and welcomed her to the party.