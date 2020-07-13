Work to turn Eden Gardens into police quarantine centre begins

Kolkata: Work for setting up quarantine facilities for 1,000 cops have started at Eden Gardens. The Kolkata Police had sought the permission of Cricket Association of Bengal for creating such a centre at Eden Gardens and the permission was granted



immediately.

Sources said that blocks E, F.G.H amd J will be converted as quarantine centre. More than 500 cops of Kolkata Police have tested COVID positive till date.

A civic volunteer posted in East traffic guard died on Sunday due to COVID-19. On June 30 he tested Covid positive and was admitted in a hospital. Few days after admission he was put under ventilator support as he was having trouble breathing. On Sunday morning he died. Kolkata Police has expressed its condolence towards his family members.

According to Kolkata Police, at present more than 550 police personnel have tested Covid positive out of which around 450 have been released after treatment.