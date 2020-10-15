Work to set up a 1000 KW Solar Photo Voltaic starts in New Town

Kolkata: The work to set up a 1000 KW Solar Photo Voltaic (SPV) Power plant began at New Town on Wednesday.



It will come up over Bagjola Canal beside the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre. Debashis Sen, chairman of New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) crushed a coconut to mark the beginning of the work.

NKDA is going all out to use solar power as a part of its drive to make New Town which has bagged the Platinum rating from IGBC. It is learnt that it will prevent 1300 tones of carbon emission annually.

The solar panels will be put up on either side of Jatragachi Bridge. The supporting structures to be founded on RCC piles to be driven on the slope of Bagjola canal to keep all

the coconut trees and other green portion of canal bank intact. The electricity generated will be mainly fed to the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, the biggest of its kind in the country.