Work to set up 55 oxygen plants gather steam

Kolkata: In a bid to bring down the dependency on cylinder-based oxygen supply mechanism for patients, work to set up 55 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation plants has begun in war footing with the state Public Health Engineering (PHE) department along with the state Health department initiating the site inspection to install the same in different hospitals across Bengal.



On Tuesday, the state government had announced setting up of 55 PSA oxygen plants to make the state-run hospitals self dependent in terms of liquid oxygen generation to cater to the patients admitted in the same hospital.

According to a senior officer, teams of officers of the state Health and PHE department are conducting site visits to identify the locations at the Health facilities where the plants will be set up. The plants will come up in different hospitals across the state.

"Considering its significance when the numbers of Covid cases are increasing every day, the work will be carried out in a war footing," the official said.

Sources said that the initiative would also be taken to bring down the time-period needed for the tender process so that the work can be implemented at the earliest. The implementing authority would move the state Finance department to get clearance in this regard.

This comes when pipeline supply of oxygen has already been made possible in 105 hospitals up to the sub-divisional level with upgradation of necessary infrastructure in the past few months.

Oxygen gas pipeline will be laid in another 41 hospitals by May 15, and work in this connection is going on in full swing.