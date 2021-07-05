Work to build eco-tourism destination at Orgram begins

KOLKATA: The state Panchayats and Rural Development department has started work for developing an eco-tourism destination at Orgram in East Burdwan. The place, which is about 25 kilometres from Santiniketan, is gradually emerging as a favourite weekend destination where tourists can enjoy the beauty of nature and the mystery of forest with sheer tranquility and take a welcome break from the bustling city life.



State Panchayats and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee, who visited Orgram, recently said his department had plans to develop Orgram as a model eco-tourism destination.

"A large water body that was getting usurped has been acquired and the eco tourism project will come up surrounding this. A park has already been created and 4 mud cottages will be constructed,"a senior official of West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC)—an autonomous organisation under the Panchayats department—which is implementing the project, said.

The added advantage of the location is its close affinity to various tourist destinations like 108 Shiv Mandir, Bhalki Machan, Randiha Barrage and Santiniketan. The remains of an old aerodrome constructed during the British period are another attraction. Adivasi dance in the evening can also be arranged with a Santhali village located very close.

"There are 50 SHG groups associated with Orgram Samannay Prakalpa. Generation of additional income for the SHG women is another prime objective of the project. There will be a tourist sales counter where local handicrafts will be showcased and sold," Soumyajit Das, Administrative Secretary of WBCADC said, adding that the renovation of the water body will be done under MGNREGA.

The tourists visiting the spot will be treated to the best of cuisines cooked with fishes available in the hatcheries and CADC farm for Turkey, Kadaknath Chicken, Vanaraja Chicken, Black Bengal Goat etc. The traditional dishes made from poppy seeds and quality sweets of Burdwan will add to the tickling of taste buds.