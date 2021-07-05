Work starts to develop 'Tarabitan' near Tarapith temple at Rs 5.16 cr

KOLKATA: The state Tourism department has started work on developing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dream project 'Tarabitan' near Tarapith in Birbhum district. About 21 cottages will come up on 7 acres, out of which one will be reserved for the VVIPs.

A helipad will also be constructed in close proximity to Tarabitan.

State Tourism minister Indranil Sen held a meeting with officials of Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA) and the district administration on Saturday and gave necessary directions regarding the project whose ground work started from Sunday.

"The work will be executed by the state Tourism department under the supervision of TRDA. The water body located surrounding the land will be renovated and thorough beautification of the place will be carried out so that it can emerge as a favourite tourist destination. The cottages will be available at an affordable rate," Asish Banerjee, chairman of TRDA said.

The cost of the entire project has been estimated at Rs 5.16 crore. Tarabitan will come up at Rampurhat Town adjacent to circuit house 6-7 km from the Tarapith temple. The cottages will have restaurant facilities too.

Sources said a number of projects would come up associated with Tarapith temple, which is one of the favourite places of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A parking plaza and a shopping complex will also be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore in Nischintapur. An auditorium will also come up at the place at a later date.

Sen on Saturday visited a number of tourist destinations in the district and gave necessary instructions for infrastructural development. "The work for developing Baul Academy at Joydeb is over,"a senior official of the state Tourism department said.