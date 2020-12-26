Work on RKM Centre for Human Excellence in full swing

Kolkata: The construction of the proposed Ramakrishna Mission Centre for Human Excellence and Social Sciences (Vivek Tirtha) is being carried out in full swing after being stopped due to the pandemic.



The only-of-its-kind centre in Bengal will come up at New Town at an estimated cost of Rs 160 crore. The foundation was laid on November 11, 2014 in presence of the then General Secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission Swami Suhitanandaji and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The main thrust will be on human excellence and value education for people coming from all walks of life.

"I want the education by which character is formed, strength of the mind increased, intellect expanded and by which one can stand on his or her own feet," Swamiji had said.

The front of Vivek Tirtha has been designed like the Art Institute of Chicago where Swamiji had addressed the World Parliament of Religions in 1893. This building will house an 1,100 capacity state-of-the-art auditorium. There will be a meditation hall and a room, where the life and work of Swamiji will be presented digitally. Besided, there will be an 8-storeyed building which will house the centre for human excellence and social sciences. The proposed program includes personality development courses for students and youths, value orientation program for students, development of communication skills, programs on how to overcome fear of failure and mind management techniques, the art of public speaking, courses on Yogasana and meditation among others.

There will be summer camps for children, drawing and painting courses and value orientation programme for government and corporate employees and teachers. Special conventions for professionals like doctors, engineers, etc will be held. Besides, spiritual retreats for professions and people from all walks of life will also be held. Motivation courses for parents and skill development and training programs will be conducted.

There will be a school of language with language laboratory, computer training centre and orientation program for foreigners on Indian culture and heritage. The course has been prepared by experts.