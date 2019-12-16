Work on 2nd phase of Bengal Safari Park to begin in 2020

Darjeeling: Work on the second phase of the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri, which has emerged as one of the most prominent tourist destinations in North Bengal, will start in the next financial year.



Last year, the footfall of tourists and local residents stood at 3 lakh and the annual revenue generated was Rs 3 crore.

"We are anticipating the footfall and revenue to cross last year's mark. The Bengal Safari Park is a one of a kind project in Bengal. It is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dream project, built jointly by the Forest, Tourism and North Bengal Development departments. It is a major success. The second phase of the project will come up soon," stated state Forest minister Rajib Banerjee.

Banerjee was also present at the Bengal Safari Park on Monday to inaugurate a rail-less toy train. State Tourism minister Gautam Deb was present for the inauguration as well. "The train will be an added attraction in the park. It has been commissioned at a cost of Rs 30 lakh," added the minister. The train has a passenger capacity of 30 and the ticket cost is Rs 25 per person.

"The Detailed Project Report has already been prepared and is awaiting a go-ahead from the Chief Minister," stated Banerjee.

The second phase will boast of an open aviary, a butterfly park and an aquarium. "We are also planning a show that will be held two or three times a day. A gallery will be constructed from where the show can be witnessed. We will have special landscaping for the show. The Bengal Safari will set new standards," added the Forest minister.