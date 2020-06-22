Work of phaeton owners plunge amid pandemic

Kolkata: Phaeton owners are in a tight spot as weddings remained cancelled after social gathering was prohibited due to the ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



While the pandemic had put brakes on banquets and halls conducting weddings across the state, the people who had pre-booked Hackney Carriage for their marriages have canceled their orders.

"We give Hackney Carriage on hire for marriage for Rs 3,500. We didn't receive a single order since March 25, the day on which nationwide lock was imposed to curb the spread of Coronavirus. The pre-booked orders for June and July have been cancelled by our clients. There are 40 Hackney Carriage in the city," said Md Salam, a tangawala in Raja Bazar, who owns four phaetons and four horses. He said that depending upon the size and quality the cost of phaeton ranges between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

Apart from marriage ceremonies, phaetons are also run for visitors coming to Victoria Memorial on daily basis.

While there are nearly 32 phaetons that ply in and around the landmark Victoria Memorial, a single trip costs Rs 500. "We are unable to bear the maintenance cost of phaeton and horse. Everyday, a horse eats fodder costs Rs 250. This apart, Rs 100 is required for servicing and cleaning of wheels of the phaeton on monthly basis. We don't know when the lockdown will end and we will earn money from this business," pointed out Salam.