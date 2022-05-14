Work in full swing to construct Eco Park in Birbhum

kolkata: Work is on in full swing to complete the construction of an Eco Park at Bhabanipur under Rajnagar block in Birbhum.



Subhojit Palit, BDO said conservancy method under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

The project is a part of Mati Shristi initiative.

Bhabanipur Gram Panchayat and other departments have given money to set up

the park.

The park has been opened to public but formal inauguration will take place once it is completed.

The park has a children's corner where there are models of elephants, dinosaur,

swing and other playing equipment. There are areas

where elderly people can come and sit.

More than Rs 30 lakh has been spent to set up the park and more than 4000 work days have been created.

A nursery has been created where there are 700 mango trees, 700 pineapple trees,

500 neem trees along with

saal, mahogany and segun trees, said head of the park Palash Pal.

Work is on to set up a butterfly garden and a natural water body.

Steps will be taken to set up a picnic inside the park.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested all the civic bodies, Municipalities and Gram Panchayats

to come up with their plans

to set up parks to conserve nature.

The parks will be allow children and elderly people to come together and mix with their contemporaries.