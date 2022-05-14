Work in full swing to construct Eco Park in Birbhum
kolkata: Work is on in full swing to complete the construction of an Eco Park at Bhabanipur under Rajnagar block in Birbhum.
Subhojit Palit, BDO said conservancy method under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.
The project is a part of Mati Shristi initiative.
Bhabanipur Gram Panchayat and other departments have given money to set up
the park.
The park has been opened to public but formal inauguration will take place once it is completed.
The park has a children's corner where there are models of elephants, dinosaur,
swing and other playing equipment. There are areas
where elderly people can come and sit.
More than Rs 30 lakh has been spent to set up the park and more than 4000 work days have been created.
A nursery has been created where there are 700 mango trees, 700 pineapple trees,
500 neem trees along with
saal, mahogany and segun trees, said head of the park Palash Pal.
Work is on to set up a butterfly garden and a natural water body.
Steps will be taken to set up a picnic inside the park.
It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested all the civic bodies, Municipalities and Gram Panchayats
to come up with their plans
to set up parks to conserve nature.
The parks will be allow children and elderly people to come together and mix with their contemporaries.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
At least 27 dead in commercial building blaze in West Delhi13 May 2022 8:30 PM GMT
TMC seeks Modi's 'answer' as inflation hits people13 May 2022 8:22 PM GMT
SC seeks Centre, J&K, ECI replies on plea against delimitation comm13 May 2022 8:18 PM GMT
Sisodia urges Shah to stop demolition drive in Delhi13 May 2022 8:16 PM GMT
Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold', says Elon Musk13 May 2022 8:15 PM GMT