Work for sluice gate at Kestopur starts, to benefit at least 6L people

Kolkata: In a significant stride towards addressing waterlogging issues under three civic bodies in Bidhannagar and Dum Dum, the state Irrigation department is coming up with a sluice gate-cum-pumping station at Kestopur under Rajarhat-Gopalpur Assembly constituency.



The project which is expected to be commissioned before the monsoon season next year will benefit around 6 lakh people under Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, South Dum Dum municipality and parts of Dum Dum municipality.

State Irrigation and Waterways minister Saumen Kumar Mahapatra laid the foundation stone for the project on Tuesday which will entail an investment of Rs 18.72 crores. MLA Bidhannagar Sujit Bose, MLA from Rajarhat-Gopalpur Aditi Munshi, Chairman Board of Administrators Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Krishna Chakraborty and Chairman Board of Administrators South Dum Dum municipality Pachu Roy were present at the ceremony.

"We are coming up with a sluice gate in combination with a pumping station adjacent to Cantonment Canal at Haridas Pally in Kestopur. Water will be pumped from Cantonment canal to Bagjola canal from where it will be channelized to the Bidyadhari canal. The infrastructure will result in draining accumulated water in quick time and will relieve the people from water logging woes," state Irrigation and Waterways ministersaid.

A large part of Bidhannagar, South Dum Dum and Rajarhat-New Town was inundated following heavy rains in September due to the overflowing Bagjola, Kestopur and other linking canals. Civic officials said a masterplan was also being prepared for the Rajarhat drainage system.