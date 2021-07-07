Work for agro-industrial park at Singur resumes

KOLKATA: The work for setting up of the agro -industrial park at Singur restarted last week after the same had halted for a few months due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Pradip Kumar Majumder, Agricultural Advisor to the Chief Minister, said: "We have restarted the work for the agro industrial park of Singur." Sources in the state PWD department said the work was likely to get completed in the next few months.

On December 24, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that an agro industrial park would be set up at Singur in Hooghly district on 11 acres and industrialists and entrepreneurs would be given plots varying between 10 to 30 cottahs depending on their business proposal.

A senior official of PWD said: "The process of land identification and the work to put up a boundary wall has already been completed. The work of the building has started."

A few months back, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said among the companies that had applied for setting up their units at the industrial park, five had already been given land.

The state Cabinet has already cleared the proposal. The state government is eyeing an investment of at least Rs 200 crore with generation of around 5,000 direct and indirect job opportunities at the agro-industrial park, which is situated adjacent to National Highway 2.

Sources in the state government said the entrepreneurs have approached with proposals of setting up poultry feed, fertiliser, pesticide and food

processing industries at the park and the need for land for each unit, varies from 5 cottahs to 1 acre.