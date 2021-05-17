Work begins for installing 3rd rail in Joka-BBD Bag Metro corridor

KOLKATA: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has started erection of a third rail in Joka–Taratala section of the Joka-BBD Bag Metro corridor.



The third rail, made of steel-aluminum composite, is corrosion resistant. Being light-weight, it can be installed easily.

"This is for the first time when a rail made of steel-aluminum composite is being installed in any Metro project in Bengal. We will use the same type of rail in the New Garia-Airport Metro corridor too. The installation work will start soon," a senior RVNL official said.

The third rail is a method of providing electric power to a railway locomotive or train through a semi continuous rigid conductor placed alongside or between the rails of a railway track.

The rail has been imported from Germany. Its top-wearing surface is made of stainless steel and the body is of aluminum. "It is not only cost effective than ordinary steel but its longevity is much higher and maintenance is easier too. If everything goes as per the plan, the installation within the viaduct of the corridor from Joka to Taratala will be completed by October," an RVNL engineer said.

RVNL has targeted laying of a third rail within the depot at Joka by January 2020, but it is facing difficulty in acquiring its land for the depot because of local issues. "We have sought help from the state government for possession of depot land," the official added.

RVNL has already completed 90 per cent of the work, when it comes to laying of railway lines for running of the rakes. The laying of tracks from Joka to Taratala had started in August last year. It is for the first time when the indigenously manufactured rail tracks are being used for any Metro project in the country.

There will be six stations along the 9 km stretch from Joka to Taratala, including Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala station.