Won't visit College St campus until situation normalises: Lohia

Kolkata: Presidency University vice-chancellor Anuradha Lohia said on Thursday that she will not attend her office at the College Street campus of the varsity, until the situation normalises.



A section of students has been agitating in front of the room of the vice-chancellor for more than a month, in demand of the handover of Hindu Hostel and have threatened to continue their agitation till the university authorities do as demanded.

Lohia had fallen sick on February 5, after being unable to leave the campus amidst the protest and was hospitalised for some days.

She resumed her duties

a week ago and since then,

has been operating from the New Town campus of the varsity.

"The situation at the College Street campus is not congenial for me to attend. A section of the students have encroached in front of my office corridor. I have discussed a number of times with the students and have responded in writing about the status of the Hindu Hostel, but they are adamant. I have to run the university administration and so I am operating from our New Town campus," Lohia said.