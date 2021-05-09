Won't tolerate communal tension, will file FIRs for such posts: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clearly stated in her first speech in the state Assembly on Saturday after forming the government for the third consecutive term that she will not tolerate any attempt to incite communal tension and will file FIRs for inflammatory posts.



"Their (BJP's) only motive is to incite communal tension. They neither have any ethics nor give any importance to any moral values. I would urge our MLAs to stand beside people at this tough time of Covid pandemic and FIRs will be lodged soon after any attempt of inciting violence, by any means, including fake posts on social sites, is noticed," Banerjee said.

Stating that 99 percent of the news related to violence, surfacing on social networking sites, are fake, she said: "These are being spread to create disturbance in the state. I do not support violence and I am in favour of peace. I would also urge (the Opposition) to accept defeat gracefully. Now, they cannot accept the defeat and are trying to provoke violence by posting fake videos."

In a message to her party's MLAs while addressing the House, Banerjee said: "We have formed the government for the third consecutive term. We have to be humble. We have to reach the masses. We will carry out more development work. I would urge all to stand beside those in distress during this critical time."

On Saturday, the West Bengal Police took immediate action after spotting a fake video of violence being circulating on a social networking site. They have uploaded the "screenshot" of the post by one Mahi Vaishnav as "FAKE". The police have also unearthed that the video that was uploaded claiming it to be of Bengal was basically an old incident of Bangladesh. The police have also uploaded the "screenshot" of the "original post" that was uploaded on April 27. It needs a mention that Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and DGP Virendra called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday evening in connection with the post-poll violence.