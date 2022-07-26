'Won't spare anyone, even if he's a minister'

Kolkata: Reiterating that neither her government nor her party has any links with the recovery of cash of over Rs 21 crore by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the investigation of the teachers' recruitment scam, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded completion of investigation and meeting out punishment to those found guilty within three months.



"The case should not go on for an indefinite period similar to what has been witnessed in connection with investigations of some money laundering cases like Saradha in the state. If required, a fast-track court should be formed and the probe be completed within three months, identifying the offenders and spelling out the punishment," Banerjee said referring to the matter of the recent arrest of state Industries minister Partha Chatterjee.

Addressing an award function of the state government here, Banerjee slammed the opposition for a "malicious campaign" launched against her, asserting that she does not support corruption.

"I will not get into the details of the case as it is sub-judice. We have full faith in the judiciary. We want a time-bound probe into the matter. If someone is found guilty, the person should be punished accordingly, be it life imprisonment. I won't mind. But, I condemn the malicious campaign against me," she said.

In a stern warning to the BJP and the CPI(M) for circulating her pictures with huge amount of money in an attempt to embroil her in the case, she said: "The BJP and CPI(M) leaders, who are busy dragging my name into the controversy, should remember that I also know everything about their past. Shall I also bring out photos of your leaders? If the SSC case pertains to some previous years, then why wasn't it reported in the media right then? Over 1 lakh people have got jobs, and if there are 200 complaints, what about the 1 lakh job-goers? They will be rendered jobless. Anyone who has committed a crime should and will be brought to books. But a media trial before the verdict is something I will not support," Banerjee said.

Maintaining that she has been pained by some Opposition leaders attempting to embroil her name in the recovery of money from the residence of one Arpita Mukherjee, she made it clear that she never supports any corruption.

"I am not in politics to improve my life. I have been in politics for a long time, from a very young age. I believe politics is about sacrifice, politics is about serving the country.

"Throughout my life, I have been against corruption. I do not support injustice. Over the past 11 years, I am eligible for salary and pension. However, I have not taken a single penny, and all my services are voluntary," she maintained, adding that she had authored over 120 books, and composed music from which she gets royalty.

She also questioned the move of the ED by taking Chatterjee to Odisha for medical purposes and said that SSKM Hospital is one of the top medical colleges in Kolkata. She added that such an action has been undertaken at the behest of the Centre simply to harass the former state Education minister.

She also clarified that in politics, people do make mistakes, but it is important to rectify them. As Swami Vivekananda once said: "We have the right to make blunders. If anyone makes a mistake, it is better to apologise and rectify it."

Clearly stating that she will not be a part of the media trial that is going on, Banerjee said: "If I visit Durga Puja pandals and interact with people there, does that mean that I know them personally?

"And if that is the case, then what about Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who were seen clicking photos with the Prime Minister himself? What about the PM Cares Fund? All this is being done by the BJP to change the perception," Banerjee said.

She added that she did not want to speak about all this at the Banga Bibhushan event, but if she had not done so, then the people and the media would have said that she is scared, and hence has become silent.

"Our party is transparent. We do not want affluence in the party but we want people who are conscientious," she said.