'Won't represent 3 accused in minor's rape-murder case'

BALURGHAT: The Kumarganj police probing the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 17-year-old minor girl moved court on Tuesday seeking custody of the three youths arrested in connection with the heinous crime for interrogation. The petition was filed at Balurghat court for police remand to conduct further investigation in the case, officer-in-charge of Kumarganj police station Sanjay Mukherjee said.



The trio had allegedly raped the girl, who hailed from Panchagram which is under Gangarampur police station, and then stabbed her to death with a sharp weapon. They set her on fire by pouring petrol to remove all evidence on January 5.

The crime came to light on January 6, when her charred body was found under a culvert by a group of pedestrians in the morning.

The three accused, identified as Mahabur Mian, Pankaj Barman and Goutam Barman, were arrested on Tuesday and are now lodged in police custody.

It may be noted that the incident has triggered a district-wide outrage and protests were held at several places demanding stern punishment.

Meanwhile, the South Dinajpur Bar Association has decided not to represent the three accused.

They said that the stand was taken as a moral and social responsibility in view of the heinous crime committed by the accused.

Apart from the lawyers, political leaders have also unanimously condemned the incident and appealed for exemplary punishment.

District Trinamool chief Arpita Ghosh who has visited the victim's residence said: "I have already met the family members of the victim and assured them our full support. The judgment should be exemplary so that the same incident does not occur in future."

Sucheta Biswas, the district secretary of RSP-backed Nikhil Banga Mohila Samiti, has appealed to the police and administration to take strict measures to curb crimes against women.

The victim's mother has sought a death warrant for the accused.