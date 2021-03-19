Won't let anyone hurt you or throw you out of Bengal, says Mamata

Goaltore: Assuring people of Bengal of "guarding" them in any difficult situation, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee took a swipe at the BJP for its anti-people policies as it turns to "cash balloon" during elections after remaining inert round-the-year in terms of carrying out development work.



Banerjee, who travelled nearly 200 km despite severe injuries on her leg, addressed the rally in a wheelchair at the remote village of Amlasuli in West Midnapore where, in yesteryears, moving around freely during the day was next to impossible due to Maoist insurgency.

"It is me who ensured peace in Jangalmahal. It is our government that brought a sea change in the thinking and lifestyle of residents of these areas by ensuring overall development. They do nothing apart from becoming a cause of concern for people's life by increasing the price of cooking gas when the free-of-cost ration is being provided to everyone in the state. They are basically gas balloon and turn to cash balloons at the time of election as BJP attempts to buy votes against money," she said stating that once 300 people were killed in Jangalmahal and now peace prevails in the area.

She hit out at the BJP-led government stating that they use NPR and NRC as their trump card. "I would also like to say that we will not allow anyone to throw people out of my state. Remember, that I am your actual guard and I shall provide security from any danger. I will not allow even a scratch on you all," she said.

Banerjee urged the women brigade to chase out the outsiders, to be brought in by BJP, with utensils with which they cook food if there is any attempt to loot their votes by the BJP. In the same breath, she said the "rotten" CPI(M) workers and leaders are now assets of the BJP. "Everyone knows what type of person Sushanta Ghosh and Tapan are. I would request my Marxist friends not to vote for Congress or CPI(M) but to cast their votes in favour of Trinamool Congress as only we can guarantee you security from odd situations," she remarked.

A day after releasing the election manifesto, Banerjee once again gave the details of the development work carried out by her government in the past 10 years for Jangalmahal and other parts of the state. "If we come to power, the farmers would be getting financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month. At the same time, women heads of families will be getting Rs 500 per month while the amount is Rs 1,000 for families belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

Calling BJP anti-farmer and anti-tribal, she said: "We (TMC) will not take away land from tribals. We have given them land pattas. We will not allow BJP to implement the anti-farmer farm laws which will rob farmers of the right to choose the person to whom they will sell the produce of their land."

Asserting that TMC will never allow NPR exercise in Bengal, the party supremo alleged that BJP will delete the names of voters if anyone is not present at home during the visit by enumerators.

"They (BJP) will just evict you (the people). But we will not allow them to carry on the exercise here. We did not and we will not," she added.

The National Population Register (NPR) is a document containing names of the country's "usual residents".

Calling BJP a party of rioters, she said: "We don't want riots or bloodshed. We don't want the politics of retaliation to come to Bengal."