Won't allow division of Bengal, division of India, says Mamata

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress will resist the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) till the last drop of blood, party supremo Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. She was addressing a gathering at Beliaghata on Tuesday afternoon.



"We will not allow division of Bengal. We will not allow division of India. We will not allow division of Hindu and Muslim communities or Sikh and Christian communities. We will resist any attempt to divide Bengal till the last drop of blood," she said.

Banerjee also cautioned people of the state against the BJP, saying: "Do not go near them. They are dangerous people who are there only to divide the country and the society."

"If they think that only BJP will survive and others will perish, then they are living in a fool's paradise," the Trinamool supremo added, stating that the arrogance of the saffron brigade has led to their downfall in Jharkhand.

"See the condition of the BJP-ruled states. Karnataka is burning, Uttar Pradesh is burning and the state governments are unable to control the movements. They have opened fire, killing 17 people," she said, urging all Opposition parties to unite against the BJP. Banerjee has already written letters to the Opposition chief ministers in this connection.

Urging people to ensure that their names are included in the voters' list, the Trinamool supremo said: "BJP is trying to delete the names of genuine voters. So please check whether the spelling of your name in the list is correct or not. Check your residential address and the name of your father as well."

Banerjee reiterated that under no circumstance will the state government allow NRC and CAB, adding: "In Bengal there will be no detention camp."

She said that the state government has given patta to refugees and looked after the people belonging to the Matua community. "I have looked after Boro Ma Binapani Debi for many years. There was no BJP then. We have set up a university for the Matuas. The leaders are coming from Delhi and talking big. They are travelling in vehicles in rallies and never walking with the participants," Banerjee added.

"After 73 years of Independence BJP will decide who are Indian citizens. We are all Indians. BJP was not there when India got Independence in 1947. The party was born in 1980. BJP had said that people could not open bank accounts without Aadhaar card. Now Aadhaar card is not a proof of citizenship. Every day they are changing rules to harass people," the Trinamool supremo added.

Banerjee said there will be a dharna to protest against NRC on December 28 in every block and in the district headquarters, while she will go to Siliguri on December 29. On January 1, 2020, Trinamool's foundation day will be observed as people's day.