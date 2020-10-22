Women's security in trains: Rlys starts 'Meri Saheli'

Kolkata: In a bid track movement of consignment, the Indian Railways has opened a new freight services portal.

The features of the portal (https://www.fois.indianrail.gov.in/RailSAHAY/index.jsp ) include booking of freight and parcel consignments, information about loading and unloading locations and tracking facilities of the consignments booked.

The portal also contains details of nodal officers of different Zones & Divisions for freight related queries.

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway has started 'Meri Saheli' to strengthen security of women passengers travelling in long distance trains on Tuesday.

RPF team consisting of two lady Sub-Inspectors and two lady Constables has been formed at Sealdah Railway station to assist the lady passengers travelling alone.

The team, before departure of the train, will enter in all passenger coaches including ladies' coaches and identify the lady passenger travelling alone, details to be taken about their journey and will share landline as well as mobil e-number of security control.

Lady passengers will also be made aware of Security Helpline Number – 182 in case of any need.

Keeping in view the huge rush of passengers during the festive season, South Eastern Railway has decided to run Fully Reserved Weekly Special Trains between Shalimar-Gorakhpur-Shalimar.