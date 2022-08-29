Women with high-risk pregnancy to get extended facilities from Sept 1

kolkata: From September 1, 2022, the state Health department is introducing extended facilities for women with high-risk pregnancies under the Surakshit Matritva Abhijan (SMA) scheme.



The facilities include 4 additional antenatal check-ups by expert doctors and special postnatal follow-up for 45 days after delivery at the doorstep by the Asha workers.

In normal circumstances, the 9th day of every month is fixed for the screening of women with high-risk pregnancies when they undergo consultation with a gynaecologist, diagnostic tests whatever is required and other healthcare facilities. Every pregnant woman is also counselled, individually or in groups, on nutrition, safe sex, birth preparedness, identification of danger signs, institutional delivery, post-partum family planning etc.

"The existing, as well as the extended facilities under the SMA scheme will be available at all the 450 delivery points across the state. It has been found that in some cases, women with high-risk pregnancies need an extra bit of support both before and after childbirth. This prompted us to introduce the additional facilities," a senior official of state Health and Family Welfare department said.

The pregnant women turning up for the additional antenatal check-up will be provided with transport costs and food requirements if required during their stay in health care facilities. The service has now been made available right from medical college to the district primary health centre (DPHC) level in the state. The Asha workers who will be responsible for the periodical follow-up of the women with high-risk pregnancies for 45 days will be provided incentives by the Health department.

Senior officials of the department recently held a video conference with the Chief Municipal Health Officers (CMOHs) and other concerned officials of state hospitals right upto the block level to spell out the extended facilities that the department is eager to deliver.

According to sources in the Health department, the women with high-risk pregnancies are categorised as those who have already had a caesarean delivery, have short height, low weight, are anaemic, suffer from hypertension, gestational diabetes and other comorbidities too.