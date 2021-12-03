Women voters will be a deciding factor in KMC polls in at least 53 wards

Kolkata: Female voters will be the deciding factor in the ensuing Kolkata Municipal elections in at least one-third wards of the civic body which have more female voters than their male counterparts.



The KMC elections are scheduled to be held on December 19.

According to the final list of voters released by the State Election Commission, the female dominated wards are mostly in south Kolkata and the south-eastern fringes of the city that are popularly known as added area in the city.

According to the final list released by the state election commission there are total 4048152 of which 2117838 are males and 1930441 are females. There are altogether 73 voters in 'Others' category. The female voters count 47.6 per cent of the total voters in the KMC wards.

As many as 53 of the 144 wards under KMC have more female voters that male. 46 of these wards from ward number 86 to ward number 133 —are in South Kolkata that includes areas like Golfgreen, Bijoygarh, Netaji Nagar, Naktala, Baishnabghata Patuli, Baghajatin, Behala, Thakurpukur to name a few.

Apart from this there are eight wards including Ward no- 33, 34, 35, 83 142, 143 and 144 where female voters outnumber the male voters. Infact, nearly 37 per cent of the KMC wards are female dominated

If one goes by assembly constituency , Jadavpur , Behala East and Behala West have more female voters than male.

Interestingly enough the number of the female voters in Kolkata is lower than the number of fairer sexes in the state. When the state records 49.8 percent of female voters in Kolkata it is just above 47 percent in the city. Not only that when the gender ratio in the state is 961 Kolkata has a gender ration only 911. According to a psephologist, the figure is interesting , considering the fact that though the state has a substantial contribution of women voters, the demographic structure of the city doesn't match with the overall picture of the state.