Women safety: South Eastern Rlys starts 'Operation My Saheli'

Kolkata: South Eastern Railway (SER) has starts 'Operation My Saheli' to strengthen security of women passengers travelling in long distance trains.

"This 'Operation My Saheli' has been introduced as a pilot project. It was introduced on September 18," said D B Kasar, IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of SER.

As part of the new initiative, young lady Sub Inspector team members will interact with solo lady passengers in the train at the starting station and brief them about all safety precautions to prevent eve-teasing, sexual harassment or theft. They will be told to dial 182 or the mobile number of Zonal Security Control or the mobile number of 'Operation My Saheli' if they face any problem or see any problem in their coach.

Lady Sub Inspector team members will take the seat number/Mobile number of around 40 to 50 female passengers generally from 24 coaches of the train to remain in touch throughout their journey.

The same is passed to all next scheduled stoppage stations and destination stations with requests to attend these coaches to physically verify, if any problem is being faced by any of the lady passengers.

This apart, security control of South Eastern Railways will also form a broadcast group of the lady passengers of each pilot train. It will send bulk messages to all these lady passengers at the start, mid journey and also before end of the journey to remain in regular contact.

The IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of SER also stated that initially three trains starting from Howrah of SER have been taken under this pilot project. Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto Special train has been taken as the first pilot train from September 18 followed by Howrah-Ahmedabad Special on September 20 and Howrah-Mumbai Special on September 21.