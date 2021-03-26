Women of Bengal will not vote for such people: TMC on Dilip's remark on Mamata

Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary general condemned Dilip Ghosh for his comment that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should wear a pair of barmudas as she wanted to show her plastered leg.



On Thursday Chatterjee tweeted: "Over 24 hours & not a single BJP leader has condemned the disparaging comment by @DilipGhoshBJP. If they can insult the only sitting female CM in the country with such impunity, imagine what they can say about your daughter! #NoVote

ToBJP."

Chandrima Bhattacharya, Trinamool Mahila Morcha president tweeted: "With the passing of days Dilip Ghosh is talking without sense. Have you ever heard such nasty statement against the only women chief minister in the country. The women of Bengal will not vote for such perverted individuals."

Veteran Trinamool leader Saugata Roy had condemned Ghosh on Thursday.

He had said Ghosh should be condemned by all and sundry for making such a statement.