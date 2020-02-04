Women held for duping people by impersonating as IB officer

Kolkata: A woman has been arrested for allegedly duping several people by impersonating as a top-ranked official of Intelligence Bureau (IB).



According to sources, since the last few months, Kolkata Police was getting information about an IB official identified as Achira Yadav of Purbalok in Purba Jadavpur area, was promising to provide job with Government of India and demanding money.

While the police was trying to gather information about the so-called IB official, a youth identified as Satyabrata Basu, a resident of Bansdroni lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police against her.

During the probe, police on Monday night detained Yadav after conducting a joint raid. The raid was conducted by a team consisting of police personnel from detective department and Purba Jadavpur police station.

Sources informed that she assured Basu to provide a job and took Rs 5 lakh from him. When he did not get any job, he asked for his money to be returned back. It is alleged that Yadav had threatened after Basu wanted the money to be returned. During interrogation, police came to know that she is originally from Tinsukiya in Assam. Her husband was a Customs department official. She also claimed that her father was a Forest department personnel in Arunachal Pradesh. As Yadav's husband was a Central government official, she knows several central government officials.

She allegedly prepared a forged identity card and used to show it to convince her targets. Yadav also used to ride an SUV fitted with blue beacon and a plate in front where 'Government of India' and 'Intelligence Bureau' was written along with a national flag attached to it. Soon after the interrogation, she was arrested.