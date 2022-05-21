Women from SHGs to be involved in facilitating land-related issues

kolkata: The women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) will now be involved in providing facilitation in land-related issues. The South 24-Parganas district administration has provided training to 36,000 women since the start of the training programme in 2017.



The SHG women have been trained under the 'Anandadhara' project in land laws and inheritance rights so that they can understand rights over a parcel of land for being socially and economically secure in the society.

They have been trained in such a manner that they can provide services like updated land records, updated mutation, conversion of land and whether land records reflect current realities etc.

Eight such Land-Related Facilitation Centre (LRFC) have started functioning in four blocks of South 24-Parganas—Diamond Harbour I, Patharpratima, Joynagar II and Bishnupur II.

The main objective behind imparting training to these SHG women is to ensure that common people do not get cheated by middlemen.

District Magistrate P Ulaganthan said that presently eight facilitation centres are functional but the count will go up in the days to come. "We want to set up such centres in every block in the district," he added.

As many as 17 lakh women across the state have received training to deal with land-related matters. Among them, 9 lakh women have received training in the last three years.

The district administration has also provided training to 20 women SHG members attached to the 'Anandadhara' project of the Panchayats department in Baruipur block so that they can act as "Paid Community Care Giver".

The 'Caregiver' training is a part of the 'Seva Sakhi' project which has been initiated considering the demand for caregivers with credibility and knowledge for handling the elderly persons with geriatric ailments.

Three reputed organisations have provided 5 months of rigorous training in this area.