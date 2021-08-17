Women football tournament held to observe 'Khela Hobe Divas'

KOLKATA: On the occasion of 'Khela Hobe Divas', an all women's inter-ward football tournament was held under Manicktala constituency on Monday.

The tournament was held with great enthusiasm. Participants from all eight wards of Manicktala constituency took part in the tournament. It was held on the premises of Sukanta Udyan, Kankurgachi. In the absence of Maniktala MLA and state Cabinet minister for Consumer Affairs and Self Help Group and Self-Employment Sadhan Pande, his daughter Shreya Pande—who is a social worker—took up the initiative and organised the tournament.

Various other sports activities and tournaments like boy's cricket and badminton, were also organized. Former and current generation footballers of different teams including Mohan Bagan were present in the competition and various political and eminent persons also attended the event. The main objective of observing 'Khela Hobe Divas' is to inspire younger generation of the state to take up sports.