Woman's hands chopped off case: In-laws arrested

Kolkata: The police have arrested the parents of the youth who chopped off his wife's hand in Ketugram of East Burdwan on Tuesday morning.



The arrested persons, identified as Siraj Sheikh and Mehernika Bibi, are being interrogated to trace their son Sariful Sheikh.

Sariful's wife Ranu Khatun had cracked the examination and got selected in the panel of new nurses to be recruited in the state run hospitals. Unemployed Sariful apprehended that after joining the new job, Khatun may leave the house. Out of his apprehension, Sheikh discussed the matter with two of his friends. On Saturday night when she was sleeping, Sariful and his friends chopped off Khatun's right hand and fled. Local people heard Khatun screaming and rushed her to Katwa sub divisional hospital.