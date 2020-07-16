Woman's decomposed body found

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over an unnatural death of a woman at Bikramgarh in Jadavpur, whose decomposed body was found on Tuesday night.



According to police, the woman identified as Pallabi Karmakar (24) was living in a rented flat at 45/C/2, Bikramgarh and used to work as a tailor. Her family members knew that she had a boyfriend with whom she was living together.

She was last seen on Saturday following which on Tuesday night locals felt a foul smell coming for her flat and informed police. Later cops from Jadavpur police station broke the door of the flat and found Karmakar's decomposed body lying on the floor with a piece of cloth entangled on her throat. The torn piece of the cloth was found tied with the ceiling fan. It is suspected that she might have committed suicide following the cloth tore and her body fell on the floor.

Police are scrutinising her mobile phone call details to trace her boyfriend and others who were in touch with Karmakar. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.