Woman's body found; 9-yr-old rescued from inside divan in Mirik

DARJEELING: The body of a woman was recovered from her residence in Okayti, Mirik on Monday. She had been brutally murdered. Her 9-year-old granddaughter narrowly escaped death but was in a state of trauma.



The incident occurred at Purano School Danra, Okayti in the Mirik subdivision of the Darjeeling district.

As per police sources the body of one 48-year-old Tara Chettri had been recovered.

She had been brutally murdered with her hands and feet tied and her head smashed with a blunt weapon.

Her granddaughter Yanzi Sherpa was gagged and locked up inside a divan. Heavy boxes were placed on the divan. She is in a state of trauma.

Police feel that the incident could have taken place on Sunday night.

The body has been sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post mortem. Police have started an investigation.

"The victim used to live with her granddaughter. Her husband, a BSF Jawan is posted in Rajasthan. Her son works in Bangalore. Her daughter is married," informed Anjan Rizal, a local resident. Meanwhile, the probe is underway.