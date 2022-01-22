Woman's body fished out of unused well

kolkata: Tension prevailed at Sodepur in Behala after body of a woman was found floating in an unused well on Thursday night.



The woman, identified as Kiran Shaw (31) of 246/1 P.N Mitra Lane, is suspected to have committed suicide over family dispute.

According to police, Kiran's husband Ajay Shaw claimed that she was suffering from psychiatric ailments for the past three years. Due to her illness, she used to behave unnaturally. On Thursday evening, Ajay found Kiran was not there inside her room. He and other family members started searching for her. Around 10 pm, Ajay came to know that she was seen by some locals in the

Sodepur area.After they reached the spot where Kiran was seen, they started looking for her. Meanwhile one of them spotted an unused well and looked inside it and found she was floating in the water.

Immediately they told the local people, who eventually informed the police. Cops later fished out Kiran and rushed her to Vidyasagar State General Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.Though no foul play has been detected so far and no complaint submitted, cops are investigating to confirm if it is a case of suicide.