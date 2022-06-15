Woman thrashed to death by son

KOLKATA: A youth thrashed his mother to death in Ausgram of East Burdwan early on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning residents of Dhankura village in Ausgram saw a woman identified as Mani Pal lying on the floor of a room of her house and was bleeding from her head. Her son was found sitting next to her. Immediately police were informed.

Cops from the Ausgram police station reached the spot and found Mani had already died. Later cops recovered the body as per the norms and sent it for autopsy examination.

The youth was also taken into custody. While talking to the local people, cops came to know that Mani's husband Parimal is a cook and went out of Bengal for work with a group of other people.

The youth is reportedly mentally unsound and had attacked his parents earlier. Police have come to know that late on Monday night he suddenly started thrashing his mother against the floor due to which she suffered head injuries and died. Cops may consult a medical practitioner to confirm the youth's mental stability.