Woman shot dead by BSF personnel

kolkata: A woman was allegedly shot dead and her two siblings suffered bullet injuries by a BSF jawan over a personal dispute on Monday night at Raigunj in North Dinajpur.

According to sources, two BSF jawans Ripon Roy and Papon Roy on Monday night went to the house of Sujoy Krishna Majumdar where they used to stay on rent earlier. An altercation broke out between Majumdar, a state police officer and Roy brothers. Majumdar's two sisters Devi Sanyal and Rupa Adhikari tried to stop them. The accused fired a few rounds. Sanyal was declared dead in hospital. Police have arrested Ripan and Papon's sister Jaysree Das, who allegedly accompanied her brothers to Majumdar's house.