Woman sets herself on fire in guest house at Salt Lake

KOLKATA: A woman, aged around 30 years, has reportedly attempted suicide at a guest house in Salt Lake on Thursday night.



The woman, who is a resident of Ghola in North 24 Parganas had rented a room on Thursday evening at a guest house in BA block.

Around 9 pm, local residents heard a loud noise from the third floor and informed the guest house authority. When they went to the room and knocked on the door, none responded.

Immediately, Bidhannagar North police station was informed.

A few moments later cops reached the spot.

After the door was broken, police found the woman lying with burn injuries inside the bathroom.

Cops suspect that the woman poured petrol and set herself on fire. She was initially rushed to Bidhannagar Sub divisional hospital from where the woman was shifted to NRS hospital.

Cops are trying to contact her family. Meanwhile, a probe has been started in the matter.