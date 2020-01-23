Woman robs garment shop using unknown 'chemical'
Kolkata: A woman allegedly robbed a garment shop in Survey Park area on Wednesday, by splashing some sort of chemical on the victim.
According to sources, on Monday at around 11:30 am, a woman came to the shop of Mithu Mallick at Santosh Avenue. The buyer reportedly kept on demanding to show more and more sarees. After a while, Mallick asked the woman to wait for her to bring more options.
When she was climbing a ladder to fetch more sarees inside her shop, the accused woman allegedly threw a
foul-smelling liquid on Mallick. As soon as the liquid touched Mallick, she became unconscious.
A few moments later, Mallick's husband arrived at the shop and found her unconscious. After she came back to her senses, it was found that the jewelry she was wearing along with approximately Rs 17,000 in cash had been stolen.
As she fell sick, Mallick was admitted at a hospital. She was subsequently released on Thursday and at night she lodged a complaint at the Survey Park police station. She stated that the woman was aged around 40 years and was wearing a saree.
Sources informed that recently several complaints have been lodged in various police stations of Kolkata Police, where a woman has been accused of robbing multiple shops in the same manner. Police have collected the CCTV footage and are trying to nab the accused.
