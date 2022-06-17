Woman raped during office party, 3 held

KOLKATA: Three persons were arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly raping a woman during an office party in Chinar Park area a few days ago.

The accused persons, including another woman were picked up from their residence after the woman lodged a complaint on Wednesday.

According to sources, the woman works in a private company which had organised a party in a hotel near Chinar Park of Baguiati on June 11. The woman alleged that during the party, another woman identified as Indrani Das of Titagarh, who is her colleague took her to a room and consumed soft drinks. But the soft drink of the victim woman was mixed with some sort of sedative. After drinking, the woman fell partially unconscious. Taking the advantage of the situation, two of her colleagues identified as Bhaskar Banerjee of Kasba and Chiranjib Sutradhar of Golsi, Purba Bardhaman raped her. On Wednesday, she lodged a complaint against the accused trio.