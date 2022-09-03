Woman patient found hanging at pvt hospital

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of a female patient, whose body was found hanging from the ceiling of a bathroom inside a private hospital in Haridevpur on Friday morning.



The incident triggered tension among the patients and staff members alike.

The patient, an elderly woman, was undergoing treatment at the hospital for cancer.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Nilima Saha. She was a resident of Murshidabad.

On August 17, she was admitted to the private hospital for treatment.

Chemotherapy was performed on the patient on Thursday night as well.

On Friday morning some people spotted her hanging from the ceiling and the matter was informed to the local police station.

Police reached the spot and recovered the body. The body has been sent for the post mortem examination.

According to the preliminary investigation police suspect that she might have committed suicide.

Police suspect that she might have been suffering from depression that could have led to the incident.

A detailed probe has been initiated