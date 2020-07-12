Woman murders husband, buries his body inside house

Kolkata: A woman allegedly killed her husband and buried his corpse inside her house with help from her boyfriend at Nandakumar in East Midnapore.



According to locals, around 17 years ago Sheikh Nur Mohammad of Dhannyaghar got married with Asma Bibi of Fatehpur in Nandakumar. Recently Bibi reportedly got involved in an extramarital affair with Sheikh Dulal of Shyamsundarpur. After Mohammad came to know about his wife's affair, he protested and altercation used to take place almost regularly.

On July 3, Bibi along with Mohammad went to her Fatehpur house where she killed him on the same night with help from Dulal. Later the duo buried Mohammad's corpse under the kitchen of her house. She came back to her in law's house three days after the murder alone.

She told her in laws that Mohammad went to work from Fatehpur. Suspecting something not right, when Bibi was questioned by her in-laws several ambiguities were found. Later the police were informed.

During interrogation on Friday night Bibi confessed that she along with Dulal killed Mohammad and buried the body. Late on Friday night Bibi and Dulal were taken along by the police and she showed the cops where the body was buried. On Saturday the corpse of Mohammad was recovered in presence of a magistrate. Police have arrested Bibi and Dulal.

Meanwhile, Mohammad's family members vandalized the house of Bibi on Saturday. Police intervened and brought the situation under control.